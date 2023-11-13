Like Jeremiah, you were often misunderstood - Zanetor eulogizes JJ on 3rd anniversary

General News of Monday, 13 November 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Three years after his passing, the most popular daughter of former President Jerry Rawlings, Dr. Zanetor Rawlings, in a post suggested that his father was largely misunderstood.



Mr. Rawlings died on the 12th of November 2020; the year COVID-19 ravaged the globe with some suggesting he could have died from the same condition.



The former president, who is seen as the most charismatic leader Ghana has ever had, divided his opinions with his actions or words.



He was described in some quarters as ‘Dr. Boom’, anytime he made a statement on governance or accountability came across as harsh.



Remembering his father in a social media post, Korley Klottey legislator, recounts how his father was named at birth after a prophet in the Bible.



“Like the Prophet Jeremiah whom you were named after, you often saw what was ahead and when you spoke you were sometimes misunderstood” she posted.



“Today 12.11.2023, three years after you passed on, in spite of the vacuum created by your absence, your words resonate even more deeply and your voice echoes more loudly.



“We miss you, Papa J! #Probity #transparency #integrity #Rawlings #Ghana”



Jerry Jonh Rawlings is the longest-serving leader in Ghana, having served as a military leader after the 1981 coup that deposed Hilla Liman’s administration.



He later, together with his friends, formed the NDC and contested for power under the 4th Republic constitution dispensation.



He governed for two, four-year terms ending in 2000 after his NDC lost to then NPP led by John Agyekum Kufuor.



Years before his demise, it was public knowledge of his dislike of certain developments within the party he founded and at a point was not considered a power broker in who becomes leader of the party.