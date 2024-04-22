Like Donald Trump, Akufo-Addo must be tried when he leaves office – Martin Kpebu

Politics of Monday, 22 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Lawyer Martin Kpebu has stated his intention to pursue legal action against President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo upon his exit from office.



Speaking on a panel discussion on TV3 over the weekend, Kpebu discussed his plans to hold President Akufo-Addo accountable for the expenditure of over GH¢500 million on fumigation exercises, particularly in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.



He referenced an investigative report by Manasseh Azure, which purportedly exposed irregularities surrounding the fumigation expenditures.



Kpebu asserted that the president should face legal repercussions akin to those faced by former US President Donald Trump, who has undergone legal scrutiny.



“For President Akufo-Addo, what I’m looking for is that when he leaves office, I’ll be making a complaint so that we prosecute him for the over GH¢500million we spent on fumigation of schools, etc after Covid, when it wasn’t necessary.



“That’s the investigation Manasseh did and won the West African Journalist of the Year,” onuaonline.com quoted him to have said during the panel discussion.



When the host, asked if he meant what he said by getting the president prosecuted, he responded “Oh yeah, we’ll see.



“President Akufo-Addo just like Donald Trump is before the court, Akufo-Addo will also go before the court. The [district and municipal] assemblies said it was going to be a financial loss, they didn’t think that fumigation was necessary,” he said of Manasseh's report.



The COVID-19 spraying cash scandal stated that estimates from the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development showed that about GH¢500 million cedis was spent by the two ministries on the exercise.



Other ministries also engaged in their own fumigation and disinfection exercise.



AM/SARA



Watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel