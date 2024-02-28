Lifestyle diseases lead mortality cases at Eastern Regional Hospital

Health News of Wednesday, 28 February 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

The Medical Superintendent of the Eastern Regional Hospital, Dr Arko Akoto Ampaw, has said that many people are dying from lifestyle diseases rather than communicable ones at the hospital.



Dr. Arko Akoto Ampaw made the revelation during the 2023 Annual Performance Review held in Koforidua.



He mentioned that before the revelation, mortality cases recorded at the hospital were associated with communicable diseases, but there has been a shift in the pattern.



"We did mention that CV or strokes are the number one cause of mortality in the Eastern Regional Hospital and did also allude to the fact that when you look at the data, there is a shift in the pattern of mortality from communicable diseases, as we had, to non-communicable diseases.



"What that means is that what kills people is not something that can be transferred to others," he said.



"Lifestyle diseases such as stroke, hypertension, diabetes, obesity, and others have now taken the lead," he added.