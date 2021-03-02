General News of Tuesday, 2 March 2021

Source: Peace FM

'Life must go back to normal' - A Plus advises Ghanaians to take coronavrius vaccine

Kwame A Plus, Musician

Kwame A Plus has urged Ghanaians to avail themselves to take the coronavirus vaccine stressing it is safe.



The musician turned politician allayed fears emphasizing that the vaccine will not alter the recipients’ DNA neither will it cause any health hazards.



Kwame A Plus wondered why some Ghanaians are running by conspiracy theories and falsehood about the efficacy of the vaccine to discourage them from taking the vaccines when they take foods like sardines and alcoholic beverages like Hennessey among others which are equally made by the Whites.



He dismissed claims that the vaccines are made to endanger the lives of Africans, Ghanaians in particular, stating emphatically that, “if the whites want to kill us, they wouldn’t use a vaccine but rather put it in your sardine and corned beef because they know your taste buds for delicious foods is unmatched”.



“We eat sardines and other foodstuffs made by the Whites and nothing bad has happened to us. So, why would you be afraid of the vaccines?” he queried.



He advised the citizenry saying “the vaccines are for your safety. It is to protect you, so everybody must get vaccinated”.



Listen to his full submissions below:



