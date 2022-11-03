You are here: HomeNews2022 11 03Article 1655447

General News of Thursday, 3 November 2022

Disclaimer

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

'Life is a gift to be cherished' - Hanna Tetteh on helping ink Ethiopia peace deal

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Hanna Tetteh, former Foreign Affairs Minister Hanna Tetteh, former Foreign Affairs Minister

Hanna Tetteh, one-time Minister of Foreign Affairs was part of the high-profile team that mediated peace between Ethiopia's federal government and rebels in the northern Tigray region.

Talks ended in South Africa on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at African Union-led talks led by former Kenyan president Uhuru Kenyatta and AU mediator, Olusegun Obasanjo, the former Nigerian president.

"Life is a gift to be cherished," Madam Tetteh, who is UN Under Secretary General & Special Envoy to the Horn of Africa, was quoted to have said after the agreement was signed.

The deal was reached almost two years to the day that conflict broke out in Ethiopia's Tigray region, a permanent cessation of hostilities is signed between the two sides was hosted by the South African government.

Analysts are now keeping an eye on how the implementation phase of the deal will play out.

Hanna Tetteh has previously served at Special Rep of UN Chief at the UN Office to the AU - between 2019 and 2022. She was Foreign Minister under the John Dramani Mahama government that spanned Jan 2013 -Jan 2017.

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment

Sportsleading sports icon

CK Akonnor

Chris Hughton, the two Black Stars assistant coaches will help Otto Addo a lot – CK Akonnor

Businessleading business icon

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with Ken Ofori-Atta

Automobile dealers apologize to President Akufo-Addo over 'fake' ultimatum to sack Ofori-Atta

Entertainmentleading entertainment icon

Musiga delegation and family of AB Crentsil visit ex-president John Agyekum Kufuor

MUSIGA, family of A.B. Crenstil visits former President Kufuor

Africaleading africa news icon

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkish President

Poor African nations to receive Ukraine grain shipments first - Turkish president

Opinionsleading opinion icon

Former President, John Dramani Mahama

Is John Dramani Mahama the Saviour Ghanaians are expecting to come and redeem them from?