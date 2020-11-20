General News of Friday, 20 November 2020

Life-changing Free SHS will better lives of kids in future – Asenso-Boakye

The Free Senior High School policy was implemented by the Akufo-Addo government in 2017

A Deputy Chief of Staff, Francis Asenso-Boakye, has noted that the Free Senior High School Programme introduced by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will definitely better the future of all Ghanaian kids.



He said President Akufo-Addo should therefore be voted for in the December 7 elections.



“Yesterday, I paid separate visits to three Senior High Schools in the Bantama Constituency: Kumasi Girls’ Senior High; Islamic Senior High and Adventist Senior High."



“The tour afforded me the opportunity to fraternize with management, teachers and students of these schools as part of my plans to engage with all relevant stakeholders within the constituency. I was able to learn at first-hand concerns and challenges confronting these schools,” he said in a statement.



The Bantama Parliamentary Candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) added: “It is without doubt that the Free Senior High School programme instituted by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his government has gone a long way to increase enrollment, which will ultimately better the lives of these school kids in the future."



“With #4MoreForNana, we will continue to provide every eligible Ghanaian with free senior high school education regardless of his or her socio-economic background."



“I, therefore, urged them to vote massively on December 7, 2020, to renew the mandate of President Akufo-Addo and the NPP."



“This is the surest way to ensure that the life-changing programme is sustained and further expanded to the benefit of more Ghanaians.”

