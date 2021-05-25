Lieutenant Colonel Agyeman’s reappointment strange – CDD-Ghana

General News of Tuesday, 25 May 2021

The Ghana Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) is shocked that Lieutenant Colonel Frank Agyeman has been appointed as the Commanding Officer of the 64 Infantry Regiment by the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).



According to Dr Kojo Asante, Director of Advocacy and Policy Engagement, CDD-Ghana, Lt. Col. Agyeman’s appointment is shrouded with mystery.



He told Joy FM that the reassignment of the officer after the National Security statement indicating his dismissal was not the appropriate action any institution should take.



“One will say that intuitively, everybody will expect that at the minimum, some enquiry or investigation would happen first. I mean there was no rush, it is not like the 64 Battalion is going into whatever that needs to be done in 24 hours that you would even put somebody who is under that cloud to be commanding such a position. So, the whole thing is a bit strange,” Dr Asante said.



He added, “I was surprised when I got the news because there are a whole number of things that are wrong. First of all, National Security, the Ministry took a step that we all welcomed and applauded and we want to follow the next step.”



CDD-Ghana has called on the Commission of Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) to investigate circumstances leading to the alleged assault on Caleb Kudah by the said operatives.



Lt. Col. Frank Agyeman and three others were sent down to their mother agencies for further investigations and appropriate sanctions following their manhandling of Caleb Kudah for filming at National Security premises.



“The secondment of Lieutenant Colonel Frank Agyeman at the Ministry has been reversed. The officer is to report to the Chief of Defence Staff for further investigation and appropriate action,” National Security’s letter communicated.



