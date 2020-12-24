Politics of Thursday, 24 December 2020

Lies and propaganda won’t win you Techiman South seat – NPP to NDC

The campaign manager of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Peter Mac Manu, has told Ghanaians to ignore the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for laying claim to the Techiman South parliamentary seat after the 7 December elections.



Speaking at a press conference in Accra on Wednesday, he said the NDC is only good at lies and propaganda to confuse people.



“It is important to state upfront that the NPP parliamentary candidate for Techiman South won that election and so declared by the Electoral Commission,” Mac Manu told the media.



Taking journalists through the results, he said the NPP polled 49,682 votes as against the NDC’s 49,205 votes in the Techiman South parliamentary contest. However, the NDC had also claimed at an earlier press conference that it won the seat by 50,306 votes while the NPP secured 50,013 with 919 rejected ballots.



“We speak to set the record straight as against a multitude of lies peddled by the NDC yesterday… It is important to expose the lies, deceit, propaganda and political shenanigans of the NDC since the process towards the 2020 general elections began."



“The NDC has always sense that they will lose the elections and so from the beginning of the year they have constantly been pinning the integrity of the EC,” Mac Manu emphasized.



‘EC and government in bed’



Former President John Mahama has accused the Electoral Commission (EC) of being in bed with President Akufo-Addo to keep the Techiman South seat on the side of the NPP.



Condemning the police for allegedly maltreating the minority MPs during a protest, Mahama said: “Tuesday was a sad day for Ghana’s democracy when the Minority Members of Ghana’s Parliament were prevented from presenting a petition to the Electoral Commission in respect of the recent Parliamentary election in Techiman South.”



Tuesday was a sad day for Ghana’s democracy when the Minority Members of Ghana’s Parliament were prevented from presenting a petition to the Electoral Commission in respect of the recent Parliamentary election in Techiman South. But let me congratulate the Minority Leader and the Caucus for stepping out boldly in defence of the democratic rights of Ghanaians.



“The conduct of the Electoral Commission (EC), with the tacit support of the incumbent President, Nana Akufo-Addo, using security personnel acting capriciously even towards Members of Parliament is not something anyone could have envisaged in our beloved country in the course of our 4th Republic. Clearly, the EC and its Chairperson are in connivance with Nana Akufo-Addo to fraudulently keep the Techiman South seat on the NPP side."



“This is a clear subversion of the will of the people. I salute all who have had the courage to call out the EC and the Nana Akufo-Addo administration in this brazen act of trampling on the democratic will of the people. I want to restate our challenge to the EC, to come out and show Ghanaians their Results Summary sheet and pink sheets for the Techiman South Constituency.”





