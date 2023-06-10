Lies! Dr. Bawumia never held a British citizenship – Boako

General News of Saturday, 10 June 2023

Spokesperson for the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Dr. Gideon Boako has refuted claims that the vice president holds British citizenship in contradiction to the 1992 constitution.





In a post on his official Facebook page, Boako said Dr. Bawumia has never held British citizenship or any other citizenship aside from the Ghanaian one in his life time and called on Ghanaians to disregard all such claims and allegations.





“The attention of the Office of the Vice President has been drawn to a malicious social media allegation that the Vice President holds a British citizenship while holding the office of Vice President, contrary to the laws of Ghana,” parts of Boako post on Facebook read.



He added that, “We wish to state in clear terms that Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia does not hold British citizenship and has never held British or any other citizenship other than being a Ghanaian. The allegation should be treated with the contempt it deserves,” he added.



Background



Sam Pee Yalley, a former Ambassador to India, in an interview with an Accra-based television station on June 8, 2023 alleged that the vice president holds a British citizenship.



He indicated that he has records and he is privy to information that suggests that Dr. Bawumia possessed British citizenship during his tenure at the Bank of Ghana while working in the United Kingdom. This comment raised eye brows on the vice president's citizenship status.



Following that, the Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr Clement Apaak called on the vice president to prove his innocence on the matter. The MP accused Bawumia of potentially having dual citizenship and posed a provocative question regarding the denouncement of British citizenship before becoming President Akufo-Addo's running mate and subsequently serving as vice president for two consecutive terms.



