Licensure examination available for all teachers in varied categorisation – NTC

General News of Sunday, 25 April 2021

Source: e.TV Ghana

Head of professional development of Teachers at the National Teaching Council (NTC), Lawrence Sampson has stated that the licensure examination allows for the licensing of all teachers of varied categories.



“The licensure examination has been designed in such a way that it makes provision for all categories of teachers both in private and public schools”.



Speaking to Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show aired on e.TV Ghana and Happy FM, he gave highlights on the various categories of licensure available to all teachers, ranging from the qualified to unqualified ones.



“The licensure examination comes in categories; the permanent, temporary and provisional licenses. The permanent license is awarded to graduate teachers while the temporary license is awarded to teachers with no qualifications. They are those who do not wish to have a career as teachers in the future. The provisional license is awarded to teachers who are in the process of acquiring their license. So you see there are different types of licensing available to teachers of all categories.”



He further went on to explain a new policy for all teachers yet to be implemented.



“We have introduced the National Teachers Standards that seeks to target prospective teachers in colleges and train them to meet standards when they come out of college”.



The National Teaching Council is mandated by the Education Regulators’ Body Act 2020 (ACT 1023) to improve professional standing and status of teachers and to ensure licensing and registration of teachers in Ghana.



The purpose of the Licensing Examination is to enable qualified teachers acquire a professional licence and prepare teachers to meet the demands of the National Teachers’ Standards of possessing the minimum knowledge, skills, values and attitudes necessary to deliver effectively in schools.