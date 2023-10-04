Level 300 UEW student allegedly commits suicide

General News of Wednesday, 4 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A level 300 ICT student from the University of Education, Winneba, has committed suicide by hanging at her hostel in Winneba.



According to a UTV new report, the deceased student whose name is given as Rita Anane, reading Information Communication Technology (ICT) at the university, hanged herself at her hostel.



While details and the circumstances surrounding the alleged suicide are limited, the report noted that her friends discovered her lifeless body with a rope around her neck during a visit.



The report has also suggested that the deceased's boyfriend has been taken into custody by the police to aid with investigations.



This adds to the number of suicide or attempted suicide reports in tertiary institutions in recent times with the latest being the attempted suicide case that occurred at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.



