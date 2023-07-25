Level 200 UG football team player dies after short illness

Regional News of Tuesday, 25 July 2023

Source: Sackey Benjamin, Contributor

Level 200 student and player of the University of Ghana football team, Kofi Ansah popularly known as Pogba kicked the bucket on Friday, July 21, 2023 following a short illness.



The deceased football player joined the UG Football team from level 100 and was part of the team that won the university triangular games at the University of Cape Coast.



He has been part of the hall’s male soccer team for two years and was the deputy captain that won the last Okpo league football game.



In reaction to Kofi Ansah’s demise, Coach of University of Ghana football team, Tahiru Yussif Amadu in an exclusive interview with Univers Sports recounted how he heard of the news and indicated the sports directorate is yet to meet the family to be briefed on the matter.



“Actually I was surprised. I heard the sickness had deteriorated and he wasn't looking very good. Fortunately, when we were having our first match I met the brother and fortunately he works there so I spoke with him and he was also surprised that they took a lot of tests but nothing came out. So we were all praying for him to recover, and apparently when I saw the message on the Whatsapp Platform I wasn't happy. We will meet the family very soon. That’s all I can say for now”, Coach Tahiru Yussif narrated to Univers Sports.



Head coach of Mensah Sarbah hall, Petras Anaab popularly known as 'Coach Ali' who also spoke to Univers Sports had this to say in reaction to Kofi Ansah’s demise.



“On Wednesday he went home hoping he Comes back this week to prepare for exam and unfortunately the greatest enemy to humanity that’s death just came to take him away. I’m very sad because this is the guy who even in level 200 had taken up the captaincy in Mensah Sarbah hall football team. He makes sure training is ongoing, losing such a character in your team it’s very sad. We are all down the team is equally down, the players, sports tutor and hall master. All we can say is that may he have a peaceful rest in his next home” Coach Ali told Univers Sports.



He further extended his condolences to the bereaved family, teammates and advised them to stay strong in these trying times.



“There’s nothing we can do when death visits you and then this is part of life. we have lost a great winner and a brother. we have to continue doing what we are doing so that where ever he finds himself he would be very happy. I wish the family and the team well, they should not be down, everything they want to do to help our brother they should do it and make sure all plans become successful and also the vision he had will be accomplished if not this year next year thus to win the inter halls football competition for the great Mensah Sarbah hall,” he added.



Captain of the University of Ghana football team, Michael Appiah-Kubi recounted his fondest memories of his late teammate, Kofi Ansah who revealed he had plans to join Team UG at the upcoming GUSA games.



“I was happy to see him join the school team. When he was given opportunity to play and he performed, everyone in the team was happy with him. They thought they had gotten a new player who will perfectly help the team. He was called upon when we were camping for the 2022 GUSA games. When Kofi came to the camp house, He was cool with everyone.



“We had an invitation tournament at Lancaster, which we went to play, and he was an integral part of that team. He played really well, score goals, and his performance was outstanding. The coaches realized. He has really improved and had a plan of him joining the team that will represent the University of Ghana in the upcoming GUSA games. But unfortunately, we had a bad news, which was so hard to believe last Friday, that we've lost a brother who wasn't feeling well weeks ago.” he said.