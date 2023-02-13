Leva Foundation, Nelson Mandela University partners 1Billion Africa to teach coding in Ghana

Regional News of Monday, 13 February 2023

Source: Jeffrey Nyabor

The Leva Foundation, in partnership with 1Billion Africa, has launched the Tangible Africa ‘Unplugged Coding’ at Hwidiem, in Ahafo Region.



The project is a unique initiative that teaches coding principles without relying on computers.



The Leva Foundation, a South African-based non-profit organization, runs several projects including the Tangible Africa Project in partnership with Nelson Mandela University.



With the support of Professor Jean Greyling, an associate professor at the Computing Sciences Department of the university, the project aims to introduce coding principles to students in an interactive and engaging way, preparing them for a future in the tech industry and equipping them with critical thinking, problem-solving, and collaboration skills.



The project has been successful in South Africa and the Leva Foundation aimed to introduce it in West Africa.



It, therefore, joined forces with a local organization, 1Billion Africa to run the project.



1Billion Africa’s work in Ghana has been dedicated to transforming problems into projects in African communities and has been promoting STEM education in the country.



With their shared goal of promoting innovative education, they set into motion the Tangibles Africa ‘Unplugged Coding’ project for the first time in Ghana, at Hwidiem in the Ahafo Region, Ghana.



The goal of the project is to provide teachers and students with an innovative and exciting way to learn coding offline, using low technology.



The 'Unplugged Coding' project provides access to technology and coding to less privileged communities in Africa, raising students with knowledge and skills in technology for future endeavors and employment opportunities.



The project was rolled-out in Hwidiem on the 1st and 2nd of February 2023, training 16 teachers and 19 students from some selected schools in the community.



The attendees were excited about the unplugged coding initiative, using a low-tech tool for learning coding concepts. The project uses mobile applications and puzzle pieces with QR codes embedded in them, helping learners generate codes for execution on the RANGERS and TANK applications developed by Byron Batteson, an honours Computing Sciences student from Nelson Mandela University.



The puzzle pieces, using customized tokens and image recognition, introduce learners to coding concepts without the use of a computer. Each puzzle represents an instruction or code for the system to execute successfully.



The application contains multiple levels, becoming more challenging as learners progress. This coding program encourages users to think critically, solve problems, and understand the basic principles of coding.



Prince Adu Appiah, the CEO of 1Billion Africa, in his remarks, encouraged the teachers and students to make the most of the opportunity and take keen interest in coding as an important skill to create a career in tech.



Ryan Le Roux, the CEO of Leva Foundation, also asked teachers to engage learners to practice more so that they can participate in the Nelson Mandela Day tournament on 18 July, which is held virtually from different countries.



The 'Unplugged Coding' project is a pioneering initiative, providing students and teachers with a new and innovative way to learn coding. The partnership between the Leva Foundation, Nelson Mandela University, and 1Billion Africa showcases their shared commitment to promoting innovative education and solving problems through projects.



By providing access to coding education without the need for computers, the project will bring coding education to students, especially in remote locations and rural schools in Ghana, thus helping to bridge the digital divide.



This can contribute to the transition of learners from no employment to employment and/or entrepreneurship and positive impact on the economy. The project will be introduced in other regions in Ghana led by 1Billion Africa in collaboration with educational stakeholders and local partners.