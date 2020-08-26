Politics of Wednesday, 26 August 2020

Let your son ride Okada before legalizing it - Ken Agyapong tells Mahama

play videoKennedy Agyapong and John Mahama

Member of Parliament for Assin Central Hon. Kennedy Agyapong has dared the opposition NDC's flag bearer John Dramani Mahama to, allow his son to ride a motorcycle before legalising it.



Recall that John Dramani Mahama as part of his campaign message has promised to legalise the use of motorcycle otherwise known as “Okada” in Ghana.



According to Mahama, Okada is one of the fastest means of transport especially when there is a lot of traffic in town and it also helps the youth get self-employed hence the need to legalise it.



This statement has outraged Kennedy Agyapong who feels his statement didn’t make any sense.



According to Kennedy Agyapong during an interview on Oman FM, Mahama didn’t care about the safety of the youth to Ghanaians and that’s why he is making such silly promises.



He called on Ghanaians to open their eyes before it’s too late.



