Let your polling agents ‘shine their eyes!’ - Opambour tells Mahama

Politics of Sunday, 28 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The leader and founder of Ebenezer Miracle Worship Centre, Prophet Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom, popularly known as Opambour has offered advice to former president John Dramani Mahama on measures he can put in place to ensure that he emerges victorious in the upcoming general elections.



He admonished the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to make sure that persons who will be representing his party at the various polling stations are extra vigilant and no one can bully them to the disadvantage of the party.



Opambour emphasized the need for the polling agents to ignore any sort of inducement from any political parties to compromise on their principles to the detriment of the party but should be willing to sacrifice themselves entirely for the NDC to win the general elections.



“God has ordained this man [Mahama] to salvage Ghanaians from the hardship bedevilling us. I am certain of what I am saying because God has revealed to me that he will be president of Ghana and no power on earth can overturn it. So we should support our incoming President Mahama wholeheartedly.



“Those who will be stationed at the various polling stations and the control room should be extra vigilant. No one should take money from anyone or eat any food that will make you sleep. They should be steadfast even if their hungry for the government to be changed. And by doing this God’s word shall come to pass. Whether you take a bribe or not, since God has spoken in favour of Mahama, it shall come to pass,” he said while preaching in his church.



Opamboour made the statement when stalwarts of the NDC including the party’s chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, Kwabena Duffour, John Mahama and others paid a visit to his church to solicit prayers and support ahead of the general elections.



Earlier, Opamboour had prophesied on several occasions that John Mahama had been ordained by God to save the nation by winning the general elections.



It remains to be seen whether Opambour’s prophecy will come to pass.



