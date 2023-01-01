Let us stay united and work hard for a better 2023 — Akufo-Addo

General News of Sunday, 1 January 2023

Source: GNA

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged Ghanaians to stay united and work hard to ensure a prosperous 2023.



“Let us work hard, stay united and we will make progress. Hopefully, 2023 will be a better year than 2022,” he said.



The President made the call after he joined the Accra Ridge Church congregation to usher in the year 2023.



His wife, Rebecca, members of his household, the Chief of Staff, Madam Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, and government officials accompanied him to the watch-night service.



The watch-night service was marked with songs of praise and thanksgiving to God for seeing the country through the challenges of 2022.



There were intercessory prayers for the nation, the Government, and all organs of the State.



Prayers were offered for the restoration of the fortunes of the country, the sick, the needy, the bereaved, the family, the church, the personal development of Ghanaians and for the unity and prosperity of the nation.



In a sermon, Reverend Father Reginald Lawson, a minister of the Church, called on Ghanaians to “return to God” to deliver the country from the socioeconomic challenges of 2022.



“We have seen 2022 and what it had for us… All we know is that God is alive and will take us through 2023



“We should return to the Lord with all our lives and commit ourselves to God and He will deliver the country from Its challenges.



Let us come back to God because we cannot do anything with our might, but by God’s power,” he said.



Rev. Fr. Lawson told the congregation that Ghana, just like the rest of the world had had a difficult 2022



However, despite those challenges,” God has been available”.



“God is always available and if we return to him, He is always there to rescue us. The end of this year should be the Ebenezer moment for Ghana,” he stated.



The preacher however insisted that a number of the “problems” of 2022 were “self-inflicted,” saying that Ghanaians had the power to turn things around for the better.



“This is the time to reflect as we rejoice about what God has done for us. God has something good for us, let us acknowledge it.



“This is the moment we have to know that God’s grace has seen the country through all the challenges. Let us look forward and correct the mistakes of the past and our ways… Let us turn to God. Let us return to God because we cannot do it with our strength. We will always need God,” he urged.



Rev Fr. Lawson ended his sermon by admonishing congregants to do their part as citizens to help improve the economy.



“Remember also that God will not do everything for us, we will also have to do our part.



“As individuals, as workers of our nation, we are compelled to do our part so that 2023 will be another year of peace, another year of development for Ghana to continue to be proud,” he added.