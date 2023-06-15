Let us pay critical attention to the rights of persons with disabilities - Human rights advocate

General News of Thursday, 15 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A media personality and human rights advocate, Josephine Oppong-Yeboah, has stressed the need for the government to pay more attention to the rights of persons with disabilities in the country.



She explained that many persons with disabilities continue to be, often times, discriminated against, a situation she stressed, undermines the fundamental human rights of such persons.



Josephine Oppong-Yeboah said disability rights are human rights and that, "by promoting awareness and taking action to support inclusivity and equal opportunities, we can work towards a more inclusive society where all individuals, regardless of their abilities, can thrive.”



She made this known while speaking at the 2023 conference on the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD), which ends on Thursday, June 15, 2023.



The 16th session of the Conference of States Parties to the CRPD (COSP16), which is taking place at the United Nations Headquarters; New York, is on the theme: “Harmonising national policies and strategies with the CRPD: achievements and challenges.”



The purpose of the present Convention is to promote, protect and ensure the full and equal enjoyment of all human rights and fundamental freedoms by all persons with disabilities, and to promote respect for their inherent dignity.



The Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and its Optional Protocol was adopted on 13 December 2006 at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, and was opened for signature on 30 March 2007.



The Convention follows decades of work by the United Nations to change attitudes and approaches to persons with disabilities.



According to Josephine Oppong-Yeboah, it is important to empower individuals with disabilities to advocate for their own rights and be active participants in decision-making processes.



She also urged the media to give space to people with disabilities to share their experiences in order to raise awareness and drive positive change in the country.



She stressed that the rights of people with disabilities are oftentimes not considered in many things, including the user-friendliness of buildings.



"Awareness about disability rights can help dismantle barriers and promote accessible housing, transportation, and community services.



“It is important to recognise that people with disabilities have the same rights as everyone else and that they should be treated with respect, dignity, and fairness," she noted.



Oppong-Yeboah, who is also a gender advocate, added that discrimination based on disability should not be tolerated by anyone in the society since "it breeds segregation and anger."



She, however, commended Ghana for its efforts in promoting the rights of people with disabilities, adding that there is still work to be done.



Josephine also used the opportunity to welcome the news that a Ghanaian, Gertrude Oforiwa Fefoame, had been elected as the new Chair of the United Nations Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.



She expressed hope that the election of Gertrude Fefoame should inspire the country to do more for the persons with disabilities, stressing that it will inspire other African countries to follow suit.



Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV











You can also watch the latest episode of People & Places here:











You can also catch up on the second episode of Everyday People below:











AE/WA