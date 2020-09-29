General News of Tuesday, 29 September 2020

Let us not give the so-called separatists oxygen - Pius Hadzide tells media

Deputy Minister for Information, Pius Hadzide

The Deputy Minister for Information, Pius Hadzide has appealed to the media to exercise great discretion in the reportage of the activities of the Homeland Study Group Foundation or any groups or individuals that may be affiliated to the Western Togoland secessionist group.



The Deputy Minister who admits that recent activities of these groups and individuals are quite serious and have serious national security implications, however, advised the media to find a fine balance between a total media blackout and regular reportage to ensure that only relevant news is reported and in a security-conscious manner.



“If care is not taken, the publicity that we may be giving to them may be counter-productive and become the oxygen that fuels them,” he told GhanaWeb.



The Deputy Minister appealed for the assistance and cooperation of the media as the State confronts this menace head-on.



“Just like the Ministry of Information led the crisis communication during COVID-19, rallying the people behind the common enemy, offering regular updates on all relevant developments and also facilitating updates from technical and specific state institutions, the Ministry will continue to adopt similar crisis communication strategies to keep all informed relative to this issue too” he added.



On the substantive issue, the Deputy Minister assured that several leads are being followed and several arrests are being made. He also indicated that the two vehicles and some weapons that were taken by the separatist groups had been retrieved by security forces.



The Deputy Minister declined any further comments insisting that too much public information may compromise the ongoing investigation but assured that security agencies have the total support of the Government in their efforts to deal with the issue.

