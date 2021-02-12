Politics of Friday, 12 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Let us learn useful lessons from our own conducts - Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu to MPs

play videoOsei-Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu is minister-designate for Parliamentary Affairs

"Let us learn useful lessons from our conduct." That is the advise of the minister-designate for Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, to his colleague MPs.



The nominee had said, in response to a question posed to him on why people consider Members of Parliament as development agents, during his vetting at Parliament's Appointments Committee, that the conduct of MPs was to largely blame for this.



"MMDCEs responsible for development are not voted under the Universal Adult Suffrage but when MPs go to solicit votes, the people ask them if they have seen their challenges and then they agree that when they are voted for, they will help make it better especially when there is an incumbent of the area who is not doing that for them," he said.



Following that, he said that it should serve as a lesson to all of them in the future, also because the MPs Common Fund, on which they fall on to support developments in their communities, is not enough.



"But let me say that we should learn useful lessons from our own conduct. I believe that if you stay in this House for one term two terms, you have 'insurgents' invading your constituency, promising that John came to promise that he will do but but he’s not been able to do it. Give me the opportunity and I’ll do far better that he is doing. Right? So, maybe the flanks, you can also constitute your own national resistant army, so to speak, to counter them. But, it is something that we have to contend with."



