Let us give Mahama another chance - Shatta Wale to Ghanaians

Award-winning artiste, Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr, a.k.a Shatta Wale, has urged Ghanaians to give ex-President John Dramani Mahama another shot at the presidency.



Speaking in an interview on JoyNews on Tuesday, October 19, which was monitored by GhanaWeb, Shatta Wale intimated that Mahama deserves another chance.



Shatte Wale added that if for nothing at all, the youth in Ghana were getting more opportunities under Mahama than the current Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo administration.



“…the way Ghanaians are complaining means that we have to give Mahama one more chance. Mahama must come back.



“Mahama when he was in power was doing everything for every youth to survive. I was getting opportunities from the presidency. For instance, the Chief of Staff Julius Debrah was always giving me stuff as an artiste. He respected me as an artiste.



“I believe he was not only dealing with me. I was dealing with VIP and a whole lot of artistes. We are not getting that for this current government,” he said in Pidgin English.



The Dancehall artiste also recalled when the Mahama government helped him with a social project he was undertaking to help people from underprivileged communities.



“I was doing a back-to-school project. Anytime I go to some villages; I give exercise books and stuff like that and I spoke to one of the officials during Mahama’s administration. And they took me to some office and before you realise, they were supporting me,” he said.



John Mahama is hoping to lead the opposition National Democratic Congress as flagbearer in the 2024 presidential elections after serving one term in office.



