Let’s work together to ensure community education on breast cancer - Adetola

CEO of Sandbox Beach Club, Sarah Mary Adetola

The Chief Executive Officer of Sandbox Beach Club, Sarah Mary Adetola has called on the general public to work together to ensure that women in various communities get access to education and support on breast cancer.



She made this appeal during the Breast Cancer Awareness Screening programme organised by Sandbox Beach Club in collaboration with the La Polyclinic on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.



Women in the La community township were screened and provided information on breast cancer as part of efforts to raise awareness on the disease.



“By uniting as a community that recognizes the importance of all women, and in this case of all women’s health, we can work together to ensure that every woman has access to education and support; whether it be emotional, financial or medical and hope, regardless of her circumstance,” Sarah Mary Adetola stated.



With the support from health personnel from the La Polyclinic, several women from the Maajaano community and its environs were offered free breast screening



Madam Adetola thanked the community leaders, Municipal Health Director and the La Polyclinic for their support in organizing the screening exercise.

