Let’s work to make Africa a stronger, united – Akufo-Addo

General News of Wednesday, 26 May 2021

Source: GNA

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged Africans to work together towards fulfilling the pan-African dream of a strong, united, resilient and influential global player.



In a message to mark Africa Day on Tuesday, President Akufo Addo said: “Africa is capable of unleashing the considerable energies and huge potential of her peoples, so that we make our own unique contribution to the growth of world civilization.



“We have it within us to transform our economies and bring prosperity to our peoples.”



Ghana, with the rest of Africa, is marking the founding of the Organisation of African Unity, (OAU)on May 25, 1963, as a commemorative day.



The OAU was revamped and redesignated the African Union in July 2002, to among others promote unity and solidarity, propel economic development and promote international cooperation.



The Day is celebrated in various countries on the African continent, as well as around the world. This year’s commemoration is under the theme “Arts, Culture and Heritage: Levers for Building the Africa we Want.”



President Akufo-Addo exhorted the people of the continent to, in spite of the challenges besetting Africa, rededicate their energies, within the confines of the African Union's Agenda 2063, to the implementation of the 2030 UN Sustainable Development Goals.



“They represent the most ambitious plan the global community has yet devised to eradicate global poverty, and, hopefully, leave no one behind…There is no group of peoples with a greater stake in the realisation of the SDGs than the African peoples, for reasons that are self-evident,” he noted.



