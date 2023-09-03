Let's weave the new ropes where the old ones left off - Torgbui Honu

Regional News of Sunday, 3 September 2023

Source: Leo Nelson

A traditional medicine practitioner and spiritualist, Torgbui Honu II, has said that it is time Ghanaians and for that matter Africans go back to their roots and fetch what was left behind by their forefathers.



According to him, Africa has a rich culture and traditional values that could be harnessed in meaningful ways for the total socio-economic transformation of the continent.



Torgbi Honu said these in an interview with this reporter at Aflao.



The young traditionalist and spiritualist who is the founder and director of Mayork Spiritual and Herbal Centre at Aflao, famed for its efficacy in curing all kinds of physical and spiritual ailments, bemoaned the situation where the younger generation no longer takes a keen interest in the African cultural values and traditions, but rather clinch to western or foreign cultures to the detriment of the African culture.



"It saddens me to see the youth of today shying away from our cultural values and traditions - they prefer to adopt Western cultures to the detriment of their own - what becomes of your culture if you ignore it and go for another man's culture? It loses its value and cannot be of any benefit to you," Torgbui Honu lamented.



He appealed to the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo and the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Creative Arts to allocate one special day as a holiday, to allow traditionalists to demonstrate their beautiful cultures and traditions in Ghana, since the two other religions (Christianity and Islam) in Ghana, have been given enough days in the year to worship and adore their God, ignoring only the Traditional religion.



Torgbui Honu further appealed to the Ministry of Education and other relevant institutions to promote the Ghanaian and African culture and traditions, by reintroducing their study into the basic and second cycle education system "so that we can safeguard and inculcate the values that identify us as Ghanaians and Africans into the younger generation - it is time for a renaissance," he stressed.



The young herbalist and spiritualist, popularly called "The Professor of Vodoursm" for his in-depth knowledge of Ghanaian and African culture and traditions and their propagation to the world, called on Ghanaian and African leaders to see traditional leaders as integral stakeholders in the affairs of the continent and to "include them in decision-making processes as a means of promoting our culture, heritage and traditions."



He advised the youth to embrace their culture and traditions and preach the same to the world, using the various social media platforms available to them as a way of showcasing the rich culture of the great African continent instead of using such platforms for posting unnecessary pictures and videos that tend to promote social vices and moral decadence.



Torgbui Honu commended the Paramount Chief and President of the Aflao Traditional Council, Torgbiga Amenya Fiti V, for the immense role he continues to play in promoting African traditional culture and traditions wherever he goes and called on other traditional leaders to emulate Torgbiga's example.



Torgbui Honu is the convener and organizer of the "Agbafrick Cultural Festival," an annual festival held every December at Aflao to showcase and celebrate the rich Ghanaian and Ewe culture.

Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Watch Mintah Akandoh passionately call for legislation on organ transplantation on The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV below:











Watch the launch of the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards on GhanaWeb TV below:







