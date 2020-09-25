Politics of Friday, 25 September 2020

Source: GNA

Let's vote on merit - Bawumi tells people of Banda constituency

Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

The Vice President Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on Thursday told the chiefs and people of Banda and Bongase in the Bono Region to patriotically vote on merit in the forthcoming December 7, Presidential and Parliamentary elections.



He challenged the people to compare the eight years administration of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) with the three and half years of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's government to enable them to make an informed decision when they go to the polls.



Vice President Alhaji Dr. Bawumia made the call when he addressed a durbar organised by the chiefs and people of Bongase in his honour as part of his two-day working visit to the Bono Region.



The Vice President said the government was on course regarding the processes of national reconstruction and it required additional four years to make the livelihoods of the citizenry even better through more pragmatic, stable, and solidified socio-economic achievements.



Vice President Alhaji Dr. Bawumia noted that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) had nothing new to offer to transform the lives of Ghanaians and told the people that the rehabilitation of the Bui-Menji road alone justified why they must vote for the NPP.



He said the government had within three and half years employed more than one million Ghanaians in the public sector.



In addition to that, the Vice President said 90,000 nurses and 90,000 teachers had also been employed while life was now better for the 100,000 graduates engaged under the Nation Builders Corps (NaBCo) programme



Vice President Alhaji Dr. Bawumia said the previous NDC government nearly collapsed the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), the National Ambulance Service, and other key sectors of the national economy, saying it would be economically disastrous if Ghanaians voted back the NDC to political power.



Nana Hayaw Bosom II, the Chief of Banda-Bongase appealed to the government to expedite action and facilitate payment of land compensation to people who were affected by the construction of the Bui Dam.



He also appealed for the establishment of an Arabic school for the Islamic community and a tertiary institution in the area.



Nana Bosom II commended the government for the on-going reconstruction of the Bui-Menji road and appealed for the upgrading of the Bongase Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) Compound to hospital status.



Vice President Bawumia earlier inspected the Bui Solar Energy Power Project, which on completion would add 250 Megawatts (MW) to the existing 400 MW to increase the dam’s total power production.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.