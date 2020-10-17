Politics of Saturday, 17 October 2020

Source: GNA

Let's vote for a government that truly cares - Samira Bawumia

Second Lady of Ghana, Samira Bawumia

Samira Bawumia, the Second Lady has asked the people of the Volta Region to vote massively for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the December election.



She said the NPP-led government had fulfilled majority of its campaign promises and initiating lots of programmes that brought development and transformation into the lives of the people, therefore, “let's vote for a government that truly cares.”



Mrs Bawumia who made this statement when she paid a working visit to the Zongo Community in Ho, said the Volta region has witnessed massive socio-economic development under the NPP-led administration.



The Second Lady said politics was all about development, so it was important to vote for people who championed the development of the country and urged the people to renew the mandate of President Akufo-Addo.



She also asked the people to vote for Mr Prosper Pi-Bansah the party's parliamentary candidate for Ho Central, saying “I know things will change with NPP MP in the constituency.”



Mrs Bawumia used donated 100 pieces of plastic chairs to the Zongo Community.



Mr Pius Enam Hadzide, Deputy Information Minister, said the NPP attitude and interventions speak volumes for the Zongo communities in the country and determined to enhance development in those communities to improve the lives of the people.



He said the government sent some 30 medical students to Cuba for studies, and those students would be posted to the Zongo communities after their graduation to take care of the health needs of the people, and urged the people to retain the party in power.



Mr Johnson Avuletey, Deputy Volta Regional Minister, said the NPP was battle-ready to win the votes of the people as it had carried out lots of life changing projects in the region.



He said since 1992, Ho Central Parliamentary Candidates of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have held the seat, however, no meaningful progress had been achieved, and called on the people to vote for Mr Pi-Bansah.



Mr Prosper Pi-Bansah Ho Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), donated a computer to the community to be used in the school and several nose masks to enable the people to observe the COVID-19 safety protocols.



Alhaji Alfa Anas the Regional Chief Imam, expressed gratitude to the Second Lady for the visit and the donation.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.