Let's use our expertise and resources to develop Asanteman - Sweden Asantefuohemaa appeals to Asantes in the diaspora

Diasporia News of Wednesday, 23 August 2023

Source: Ofori Frimpong, Contributor

The Asante Professionals Club (APC-USA) chapter in the United States held its third annual conference and fundraising dinner to discuss and consider ways to influence the socioeconomic development of Asanteman in honor of His Royal Majesty, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II in advance of the 25th anniversary.



To conduct the brainstorming, it gathered Asante professionals and loved ones from several US states.



The happy occasion acknowledged the Chairlady, Pamela Bridgewater, the former US Ambassador to Ghana, Asenso Boakye, the MP for Bantama and Minister of Works and Housing, and a founding member of APC as well as a patron of APC-USA.



The conference's central theme was "Leveraging Our Potentials to Promote Asanteman Development.”



With the aim of the fundraiser “renovating and modernising the children’s ward of the Manhyia government hospital.”



The guest of honor, Nana Afia Achiaa Deiwaa I, the Asantefuohemaa of Sweden expressed her gratitude to APC-USA for their commitment and tireless efforts in promoting development in the Asante Kingdom of Ghana during her speech.



"It thrills my heart to see the enthusiasm and dedication demonstrated by the Asante Professionals Club here in the United States. As Asantes living in the diaspora, our connection to the motherland remains strong", she said.



She believes it is admirable that the Asante Professionals Club-USA is working to identify developmental issues in the Asante Kingdom of Ghana and come up with effective solutions through development-based initiatives.



To be able to accomplish their goals, she exhorts them to be resolute, resilient, and focused.



The Asante Professionals Club-USA, according to Nana Afia Achiaa Deiwaa, is a symbol of hope and a monument to the strong connection that Asantes have to their ancestral home.



Keynote



Speaking on the subject of "Leveraging Our Potentials to Promote Asanteman Development," Asantefuohemaa of Sweden observed that the theme resonates deeply within her as "we reflect on the rich history and potential of our great kingdom."



She emphasized that as they are ready to celebrate His Royal Majesty, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's 25th anniversary on the throne, the fundraising dinner assumes an even greater significance.



She stated, "As we plan to celebrate his remarkable reign, we also honour the legacy of leadership and service that he embodies".



Dedication



Nana Afia Achiaa Deiwaa, further praised His Royal Majesty for his dedication to the advancement of the Kingdom, noting that the adoption of the children's ward at Manhyia Hospital is a piece of clear evidence.



She added that the Manhyia Hospital children's ward exemplifies the compassion and foresight with which Otumfuo Osei Tutu II leads the kingdom, ensuring no child in the kingdom is denied access to proper healthcare.



"His Royal Majesty's commitment to the development of our kingdom is evident in his adoption of the Manhyia Hospital Children's Ward. The decision to adopt the Manhyia Hospital Children’s Ward is not just a noble gesture but a call to action for all of us to unite and support this vital initiative.



"Indeed, it is with utmost humility that I stand here with you as you partner with the Manhyia Palace to execute the renovation and modernization of the Manhyia Hospital Children's Ward and the procurement of baby incubators", she said.



Culture



Moreover, she noted that education should be another pillar that cannot be overlooked, and it is crucial for Asantes living abroad to impart their language and culture to their children.



She asserts that by collaborating with other Asante groups, such as Asanteman Europe, they can leverage each other's strengths, establish channels of communication, organize events, and create forums that facilitate the exchange of knowledge, fostering unity and purpose among Asante communities worldwide.



Challenges



"The challenges faced by Asanteman are numerous, and it is our duty as professionals of Asante descent to use our expertise and resources to address these socio-economic issues and drive positive change" she lamented.



"The challenges that face Asanteman are numerous. It is our duty, as professionals of Asante descent, to use our expertise and resources to address these socio-economic issues and drive positive change. As professionals living in different parts of the world, we have the advantage of exposure to diverse perspectives and approaches to problem-solving.



"We must leverage this network of Asante professionals to drive innovation, investment, and sustainable developmental initiatives in our homeland. I implore each one of us to embrace innovation and technology in our pursuit of development", she added.



She further said that by collaborating, the Asantes can leverage each other's strengths in education, healthcare, infrastructure, and cultural preservation.



Unification



The Asantefuohemaa of Sweden stated that the development of the Asante Kingdom requires a collective effort from various groups, including APC-USA and Asanteman Europe.



She said: "Unity is at the core of the Asante culture, and when united, it becomes an unstoppable force capable of creating lasting change"



As the Queen Mother of the Asantes in Sweden, she pledges her unwavering support to the Asante Professionals Club-USA and all developmental initiatives.



She encourages all Asantes to embrace their roles as torchbearers of change and active agents of development, remembering that greatness can be achieved through collective action and a shared commitment to their heritage.