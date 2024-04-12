Let's use Eid-ul-Fitr prayers to preach peace - Sempe Akwashongtse

Regional News of Friday, 12 April 2024

Source: Faisal Mustapha, Contributor

Sempe Muslim Akwashongtse, Nii Adotey Odaawulu I has expressed hope that this year's Eid-ul-Fitr prayers will be used as a platform to promote peace as the country prepares for election.



He called on Imams and fellow Chiefs to use any opportunity they get to engage the youth and urge them to promote peace before, during and after the 2024 general election.



The Sempe Muslim Akwashongtse who doubles as the Head of Gbeae Somnenaa Family said this in his message for the occasion.



He urged Muslims to exchange forgiveness and understanding beyond the gifts they give to their loved ones and friends.



He enjoined everyone to offer prayers for the country during the occasion for peace, togetherness and love for one another and further urged the Muslim faithful to help the less privileged during the festive season.



He expressed the hope that the occasion would enable Ghanaian Muslims to uphold discipline and devotion beyond Ramadan and urged Muslim youth to carry on the virtues of Ramadan such as willpower, compassion, patience, generosity, and gratitude.



"Today marks the culmination of the Holy Month of Ramadan which is a time for prayer, deep reflection, and spiritual growth and hope that the lessons learned during the Ramadan period will continue to guide, inspire, and strengthen all Muslims throughout the year.



He also expressed the hope that the occasion would serve as an opportunity for Muslims to spend quality time with their families while thanking Allah for the blessings they have received.



He prayed for the Almighty Allah to accept the deeds of worship offered to Him on this day of joy.