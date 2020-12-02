Politics of Wednesday, 2 December 2020

‘Let’s use 2020 elections to remember Rawlings’ legacies’ – Terlabi

National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Lower Manya Krobo in the Eastern Region and the party’s Parliamentary Candidate has charged party faithful to use the upcoming general elections to remember the legacies of the party’s founder.



Ebenezer Okletey Terlabi speaking during the party’s ‘rescue mission walk’ in honour of Jerry John Rawlings at Odumase-Krobo on Sunday, prayed the electorate, particularly those in his constituency to safeguard the endurance of the biggest opposition party as the wish of opponents of the party is to see it collapse.



“Let’s use these elections to remember Rawlings because the wish of these people [NPP] is to see the NDC collapse but the death of Rawlings should energise you. So let’s rise and protect our party for our party to return power,” he told the enthusiastic crowd that had gathered at the Odumase lorry park Sunday evening to climax the walk held in remembrance of the party’s founder.



Hundreds of supporters of the NDC including constituency executives and the MP embarked on the ‘rescue mission walk’ from Kpong through Agormanya to Odumase in honour of the late ex-president who died on November 12, 2020, after a short illness.



The exercise was used to educate and inform the youth against what the MP described as “half-truths and falsehoods” about Rawlings’ emergence onto Ghana’s political space as well as his “good works and sacrifices” and his role as “an eye-opener” for Ghanaians.



Rawlings endured a lot for Ghana



Mr Terlabi while espousing the virtues of the late leader maintained that voting to return the NDC to power remained the only way to demonstrate their affection and commitment to his cause.



“Rawlings brought NDC and NDC is the only party that has a founder in Ghana and what we can do to honour Rawlings is to come out in our numbers to vote. If you are here and you love Rawlings then you must protect him,” he said.



The legislator strongly condemned the supposed love being shown by President Akufo-Addo for the late former President after his demise when he (Akufo-Addo) challenged his eligibility as a Ghanaian and as foreign minister under President Agyekum Kufuor withdrew all diplomatic courtesies due him.



“Aren’t you surprised that Jerry John Rawlings whom Akufo-Addo accused of not being a Ghanaian and dragged him to court, today, Rawlings is dead and Akufo-Addo wants to organise the funeral? Akufo-Addo as foreign minister, after Rawlings had left the seat, whenever Rawlings was travelling and he had to be allowed to pass through the VVIP, Akufo-Addo didn’t allow him to pass through that place. You would see Rawlings travelling and holding his own bag,” he told the NDC supporters.



Describing Krobos as “great admirers of the ex-president”, the two-term lawmaker in an interview said Krobos played a major role in the formation of the NDC through the revolution and the transition of military rule to a democratic system.



Mr Terlabi credited most developmental projects Krobos were currently enjoying including roads, water facilities, educational facilities, electricity extension to JJ Rawlings and said these were reasons he was revered by the Krobo people.



“We needed to eulogize him [Rawlings] and use that to inform the youth, those who are below 30 years,” he said and further challenged the people to continue to espouse the values of the Founder.



“We cherish his ideals, his beliefs and what he stands for. Jerry John Rawlings has always stood for probity and accountability and I think that we must all make sure that that kind of exemplary display of love for his country should be something that we must all work with.”



Sections of the political divide had accused the NDC of exploiting the death of the former President ahead of the elections but the lawmaker who dismissed assertions that the party was shedding crocodile tears said the NDC was only espousing what Mr Rawlings stood for and what the party believes the people of Ghana also believe in including probity and accountability and his fight against corruption.



Suspicions of NPP complicity in Rawlings’ death



The NDC Parliamentary Candidate pointed accusing fingers at the NPP over the death of their founder and questioned the rationale behind sending the ailing Rawlings to the Korle-Bu hospital instead of the 37 military hospitals.



“If there is any party that really wanted Rawlings to die, it is the NPP. They hated him to the core and up till now that thing is still there and that is why some of us even believe that they have a hand in his death,” said the MP and NDC PC.



According to the MP, an ex-soldier of Rawlings’ calibre should have been taken to the 37 military hospitals and not the Korle-bu teaching hospital where he died.



“Jerry John Rawlings is an ex-military officer and therefore if there is anything wrong with him, we expect him to be taken to the 37 military hospitals, why he was taken to Korle-Bu is another question that we leave it to God.”

