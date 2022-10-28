Let's unite to break the NPP's resolve to 'break the 8' - Nii Armah Ashitey

General News of Friday, 28 October 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

A national chairman hopeful on the ticket of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Nii Armah Ashitey, is urging the rank and file of the party to unite and challenge the governing New Patriotic Party’s ‘Break the Eight’ mantra in 2024.



"We can alone break the NPP’s break the eight mantra if we solidly unite for a purpose," he rallied.



The former NDC Member of Parliament (MP) for Klottey Korley Constituency in the Greater Accra Region made this comment speaking in an interview with Emmanuel Quarshie (The Hitman), host of the Ghana Yensom morning show on Accra 100.5 FM on Thursday, October 27 2022.



"Unless the NDC unites after the elections that it can devise a strategy to break the NPP’s quest to break the eight," he said.



"It is incumbent on the winners in the last elections to reach out to the losers in last Saturday’s Constituency elections to achieve the purpose of breaking the NPP's break eight," he added.



"Unfortunately, as a party, we have not taken any interest in the NPP’s mantra to break the eight but we can break the NPP’s quest to break the eight," Mr Ashitey bemoaned.



"I have always shied away from scoring the president on his performance because he has failed on all cylinders," he noted.



He added that NPP has failed to give Ghanaians hope by not bringing the needed change in the country.



"Ghanaians have had enough of the bad governance of president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo," he put forth.



The former Minister of Manpower and Labour Relations said Ghana as a nation, 'we have it all but we have not been able to fix the problems of the country because all economic measures being churned out favour foreigners in the country."



He called for the need for Ghana to domesticate its economic gains.



The man who is a lawyer by profession said he had worked in various capacities within the rank and file of the party hence he is capable to lead the party as a national chairman.



"I’m ready to share my experience in the leadership of the party" he said, adding that the NDC has a problem because it lost elections in 2016 and in 2020.