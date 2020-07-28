Politics of Tuesday, 28 July 2020

Let’s unite for victory 2020 – General Mosquito rallies NDC members

Johnson Asiedu Nketia is General Secretary of NDC

General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, a.k.a General Mosquito, has called on the rank and file of the party to rally behind the party's leadership for victory in the upcoming elections.



Speaking at a ceremony to officially introduce John Mahama’s running mate, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, on Monday, July 27, 2020, General Mosquito said the NDC will only secure victory if party members close their ranks and forge forward in unity.



“If we are united and determined to make a change in our circumstances, it shall be. But we cannot win an election with a divided front. I’ll like to urge everybody who wants to see a change to let us close our ranks,” he said during the late evening programme held at the auditorium of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).



He also urged all party members to commit themselves to work hard towards the party’s return to power.



Mr Asiedu Nketia said while there may be some persons who will not agree with some decisions taken by the party in recent times, it will be important to still rally behind the party’s efforts.



“It is our duty to close our ranks, rally around our leadership and make sure that the mission of rescuing Ghana is accomplished. This is the time for party members to collectively take ownership of the future John Mahama government,” he stressed.





