Politics of Sunday, 14 March 2021

Source: myxyzonline.com

Let’s unite, don’t give NPP chance to ridicule us – Akamba tells NDC supporters

Joshua Akamba, National Organiser, NDC

National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Joshua Akamba, has called on members of his party to unite and work towards winning the next elections.



He said the party has had a formidable base since the 2016 elections advising that blaming the leadership of the party will affect their strength as they plan to win the 2024 elections.



His advice comes at a time most footsoldiers of the NDC are blaming their leadership in Parliament for approving all the ministerial nominees of President Akufo-Addo. The grassroots believe they have been betrayed especially when to them, some nominees like Ursula Owusu, Hawa Koomson, Ambrose Dery and Dominic Nitiwul, should not have been approved.



They cited the shooting of some of their party members during the 2020 elections as the reason they did not want their MPs to approve Nitiwul, Kan Dapaah and Dery who were in charge of the security apparatus at that time.



Others are also of the view that some of their national executives have questions to answer as far as the electoral defeat of the NDC is concerned, thereby criticising some of their leaders.



But speaking on Inside Politics on Power FM Tuesday, Akamba said they won the 2020 elections but the government “robbed” them of their victory with the security agencies and the judiciary.



“We won the elections and we know that victory was possible because of your hard work,” he said.



“The NPP is looking for confusion in our midst,” he said whilst explaining that their opponents, the NPP, have deliberately approached some persons in the party to bring about confusion.



He said, “the NPP’s confusion is troubling more than what is happening in our party, but they have kept it to themselves and rather want us to be fighting each other.”



“Let’s come together and fight this dangerous government for a victory…You are angry but you can channel your grievances to the right quarters,” he added.