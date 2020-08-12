General News of Wednesday, 12 August 2020

Source: starrfmonline.com

Let’s unite and save Ghana – Mahama to Christians

John Dramani Mahama, former president of Ghana

Former President John Dramani Mahama has called on the Christian Community to unite and take action against what he says is the politicisation of state institutions by the Nana Addo Akufo-Addo government.



“Almost everything that we had as a people, as a country, held dear and sacred has been intentionally corrupted in furtherance of selfish political ends. But, my brothers and sisters, no matter where we have belonged on the political divide, this is the time for us to unite and act to save our country; we cannot sit silently and look on as our nation slips towards decadence.



“It is not about John Mahama; it is about Ghana. Indeed, I have received complaints from men of God to call the government to order in its unfair treatment and sometimes targeted attacks on them for speaking out against injustice,” Mr Mahama said while introducing his running mate Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang to the Christian community at a ceremony in Accra Wednesday.



The NDC flagbearer also told the clergy he and his running mate will avoid campaign of insults.



“My running mate, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, whom I am presenting to you today, has been encouraged by the Osu Mantse to be strong and courageous in the face of, what he feared would be, a barrage of insults and attacks on her person, just because she has decided to serve her country at the highest level, help shape its destiny and ensure shared prosperity for all. Indeed, these unprovoked attacks and insults have already started.



“But I can assure you and all Ghanaians that Naana Jane and myself will never engage in insults and name-calling of opponents. Children are watching, listening and copying and it is important we serve as good role models. The book of Philippians assures me that the God who began this mission will bring it to a fruitful conclusion.



Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang is God-fearing, a woman of unquestionable integrity, hardworking, and a results-oriented person. She has carved a niche for herself as a distinguished scholar in Ghana, on the African continent and across the world,” Mr said.

