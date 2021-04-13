Let's unite and promote Ada - Queen mother tells Youth

Regional News of Tuesday, 13 April 2021

Source: GNA

The Queen mother of Adibiawer clan in Ada in the Greater Accra Region, Naana Adikie Adi has called on the youth to unite and embrace government initiatives for the development of the town.



"We hold the future as leaders and our dedication starts from now, but not when we grow old,” she said



At a card-playing tournament organized by the youth and sponsored by Mr. Daniel Mckorley CEO of McDan group of companies, the Queen mother told the youth that the time when people opposed developmental projects in the Ada land is over.



"I am part of the youth but have been given the nod to be a Queen Mother and this is the time we have to accept projects that will develop our state for generations yet unborn to also benefit because Ada is lagging behind in terms of development,” she said.



On his part, Nene Seth Amornortey Nangua, chairman for Tekperbiawer Think Tank committee also charged the youth to get involved in development projects at Ada.