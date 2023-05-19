Let’s unite and break the 8 - NHIA deputy CEO

Politics of Friday, 19 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Yaa Pokua Baiden, has urged the Western Regional Women’s Wing of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to maintain unity to break the 8 and also take maximum advantage of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) Mobile Renewal Service (*929#) to ensure their families stay insured at all material times.



Yaa Baiden made these remarks as a special guest at a programme organized by the Women’s Wing in Secondi-Takoradi, the capital of the region.



The event was filled with games, cooking competition and learning of new skills.



Some recognized groups in the NPP present, and who participated in the cooking competition were Loyal Ladies, the female executives, women organizers, Aseda foundation and the loyalists just to mention a few.



Games played were football, lime and spoon, sack race, etc.



As a former Western Regional Financial Secretary of the NPP, Yaa Pokua Baiden also used the occasion to advise the party to ensure unity and maximum collaboration in the region in order to break the 8.



Yaa Pokua Baiden is a prominent member of the New Patriotic Party, a highly influential and respected daughter of the Kwesimintsim Constituency, and a one-time parliamentary aspirant of the same.



Present at the event were many bigwigs of the NPP in the region, including the, Regional Chairman, Francis Ndede Siah; the Regional Organizer, Yaw Amoabeng Acheampong; Deputy Regional Organizer, Yaw Owus; Treasurer, Horma Miezah; Research officer, Ernest Taylor; Regional Secretary, Communications Director and the Women’s organizer, Yaa Josephine Odoom.











