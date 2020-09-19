Politics of Saturday, 19 September 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

‘Let’s unite against NDC, NPP’ – Ivor Greenstreet rallies smaller parties

Ivor Greenstreet is CPP flagbearer for the December polls

With days to the December 7 elections, flagbearer for the Convention People's Party (CPP), Ivor Kwabena Greenstreet, has sounded a rallying cry for smaller opposition political parties to break the dominance of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Speaking on a current affairs programme on TV3, the CPP presidential candidate said the only way the NDC and NPP duopoly can be scuttled is to for the small parties to forge ahead as one group on December 7.



"We have just 79 days to the December polls. It does not render it necessarily impossible for the minor parties to make a case; we can still reach out to see what we can all do, to collaborate with each other to know what we can do.



“The minor parties have their weaknesses and strengths, but with the right approach, it is possible. Survey has shown that Ghanaians to a large degree are unhappy with the 27, 28 years of NDC and NPP, so we have to attempt to see what we can do and this requires effort. It is important for the smaller parties to be united, have a sense of purpose and more importantly believe in themselves," he said.



About 14 political parties are actively involved in preparations for the 2020 polls, but the contest is expected to be between the main opposition NDC and incumbent NPP.



In the 2016 polls the bulk of the total votes across the country was shared between NDC and NPP.



The NPP secured 53.56% of total votes, while the NDC secured 44.69%.



The People’s Progressive Party (PPP) obtained 1% of total votes, the CPP, 0.24%; the PNC, 0.21%; the NDP, 0.16% and Jacob Osei Yeboah (an independent presidential candidate) obtained 0.15%.





