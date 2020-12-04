General News of Friday, 4 December 2020

Source: My News GH

Let’s turn out massively and vote peacefully – Togbe Afede XIV to Ghanaians

The Paramount Chief of the Asogli State, Togbe Afede XIV

The Paramount Chief of the Asogli State, Togbe Afede XIV has charged all Ghanaians to turn out massively to vote on Monday 7th December 2020, saying indifference will destroy the nation’s democracy.



“We want to call for a massive turn out on December 7. Every Ghanaian must come out and exercise the democratic right to vote, and do so in an orderly manner,” he said in a statement stressing “indifference will destroy the country’s democracy and create a breeding ground for undesirable outcomes”. The Former President of the National House of Chiefs advised.



Togbe Afede called on the Electoral Commission to make peaceful the conduct of Monday’s Presidential/ Parliamentary elections its primary objective, adding “it would require, among others, that all agreed voting day and polling station processes and protocols are observed so that no qualified Ghanaian is disenfranchised, and that the elections are ultimately free and fair.”



“We would like to call on our security agencies to remember that Ghana is not at war. The elections are a contest between Ghanaians. They should therefore respect their various oaths, and protect and defend the people of Ghana and the 1992 Constitution without fear or favour,” the statement further said.



“We would also like to seize this opportunity to remind our politicians to respect the desire of Ghanaians for peace and our shared desire for happiness. Thus, there is a need for tolerance and a commitment to fair play during the elections. Leadership is service, and those who truly desire to serve this nation will not resort to violence as a way of securing that right to serve”, it added.



The statement urged Chiefs to play their role in safeguarding the peace and unity of the country.

