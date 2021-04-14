Let’s teach the youth good values - John Mahama

General News of Wednesday, 14 April 2021

Source: My News GH

Former President of Ghana John Dramani Mahama has called on parents to use the Ramadan period to rebuild the destroyed fabric of society.



In recent times, a Muslim boy was killed in Kasoa by teenagers who intended to use him for money rituals in order to be counted as part of the affluent in society.



This has brought about debates on whether society is gradually losing it and parents also failing at their responsibility towards their children.



But the former President believes that during the Ramadan period it’s imperative that parents keep close watch over the younger members of our society and through words and deeds, teach them the values of love, discipline and self-sacrifice that Ramadan inspires in us.



The former NDC flagbearer acknowledged that although COVID-19 pandemic and other challenges have threatened to unknit our strong social fabric of community and togetherness, we have by Allah’s divine mercy remained a united people.



Read His Full Statement Here



Warm greetings to our Muslim brothers and sisters across the country, at the beginning of the Ramadan fast. It is an occasion that inspires compassion, sharing and fraternity.



In spite of the COVID-19 pandemic and other challenges that have threatened to unknit our strong social fabric of community and togetherness, we have by Allah’s divine mercy remained a united people.



As we strive to keep ourselves and our families in good health, let us also keep close watch over the younger members of our society and through our words and deeds, teach them the values of love, discipline and self-sacrifice that Ramadan inspires in us.



Lordina and I wish you good health during this period of fasting. Ramadan Kareem.



