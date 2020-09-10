Regional News of Thursday, 10 September 2020

Source: My News GH

Let’s sustain the good polices implemented by Akufo-Addo govt - Jirapa Chief

Chief of Jirapa, Naa Ansoleh Ganaa II

Chief of Jirapa in the Upper West region, Naa Ansoleh Ganaa II has called on his people to help sustain the good policies implemented by the Akufo-Addo led administration.



According to him, the various policies put in place by the current government are commendable and have inured to the benefit of many in the country and therefore need to be sustained by the people who have benefited immensely from them.



He said this when he was addressing a durbar in honour of the Vice Presiden Dr Mahamudu Bawumia during his visit to the Upper West region as part of his ten days working visit to the five regions of the North.



He said “the numerous flagship programmes such as the planting for food and jobs, one district, one factory project, One village, one dam, the restoration of the nursing and teacher training allowance and the famous free Senior High School policy are a few of government’s display of consistency in vision. obviously,a party in government would not be serving the purpose of its citizenry if its programmes do not inure to their benefit. And I must say; I am glad that this government is bent on fulfilling its electioneering campaign promises. What can we do, as a people is to ensure that they are sustained to become success stories going into 2020 elections.”



The Chief who said his comment wasn’t politically motivated indicated “let it not be mistaken that I’m playing politics; far from it because the development objective of my area needs particular emphasis because that is what our youth are craving for. They want development that brings jobs, income and enhancement of living standards”.



On the 2020 elections, he charged politicians especially people contesting to be la abiding and also ensure that there is peace before, during and after the election.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.