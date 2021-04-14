Let's support G/A Regional Minister to keep Accra clean - Opanyin Agyekum

General News of Wednesday, 14 April 2021

Source: Peace FM

Dean of the School of Performing Arts of the University of Ghana, Professor Kofi Agyekum has thrown his weight behind the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey over his initiative to make the Capital City neat and clean.



The Minister has introduced the operation "Let's Make Accra Work" geared at eradicating lawlessness and improper behaviours of residents in the Greater Accra Region.



The Minister explained the operation is to ensure no resident infracts the directives and laws governing the Capital City, particularly with regard to keeping the city clean.



"We will do our best, by the grace of God supported by the media and the good people of this country and of course the Region, to make sure it succeeds because I don't want any nine-day wonder," Henry Quartey told Kwami Sefa Kayi during Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' programme Thursday, April 1.



Making submissions on the Tuesday edition of 'Kokrokoo', Professor Kofi Agyekum, popularly called Opanyin Agyekum applauded the Minister for his goal to keep the city clean.



According to him, all and sundry must support the Minister to ensure the residents do the right thing which includes not driving or riding recklessly on the roads in the city.



Opanyin Agyekum prayed for the Minister to succeed in his endeavour.



"We pray for him to make the city clean . . . Let's support him to make the city clean and it will help us all," he said.