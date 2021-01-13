General News of Wednesday, 13 January 2021

Source: Peace FM

Let’s support Akufo-Addo to deliver – Razak Opoku charges NPP members

Razak Kojo Opoku, the founder of the Concerned Voters Movement has urged members of the New Patriotic Party to channel all their efforts into ensuring President Akufo-Addo delivers a successful second term.



In a post on his social media handles, Razak observed that the success or otherwise of the Akufo-Addo administration will determine whether the party stays in power or kicked out by Ghanaians.



“Let's channel all our energies to support, protect and defend the next Government of NPP under Nana Akufo-Addo. The performance of Akufo-Addo's Government will determine the success or failure of the Party in 2024”, he said



He also enumerated a number of questions which he believes should the bases of any key decision the New Patriotic Party will make going forward.



With the Akufo-Addo administration set to end in 2024, there already appears to be a scramble for the leadership of the NPP.



News reports have pitted Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia against Trade Minister, Alan Kojo Kyerematen.



The NLA spokesperson who refrained from commenting on which of the two men deserves the post, rather asked some thought-provoking questions which he believes should guide the party in any decision it makes.



A common practice within the NPP has been the choice of an Akan Presidential candidate and someone from any of the northern regions as running mate.



Razak is asking if the practice is relevant in the current political dispensation.



“Should NPP continue to present Southern Christian/Northern Muslim ticket? Should NPP change the narrative and present Northern Muslim/Southern Christian ticket to boost the confidence and acceptance of other minority tribes in the Country? “.



He proffered that the choice of the party’s candidate for the 2024 elections will be influenced by the popularity and commitment of the individual to the NPP.



“The flagbearership in 2022/2023 would be largely base on performance in Government, current relevance and total commitment to the interest of Party's Grassroots/Footsoldiers and Delegates”.



REBRANDING FOR NATIONAL ACCEPTANCE AHEAD OF 2024: RAZAK KOJO OPOKU WRITES



Moving forward, must:

