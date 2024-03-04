Let’s stop being consumers of other people’s knowledge – Prof. Naana Opoku-Agyemang challenges youth

General News of Monday, 4 March 2024

The 2020 Running Mate of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, has challenged the youth and students in the Central Region to be innovative in their thinking, pursuits and in the application of knowledge.



Speaking at a durbar held at Aboadze Dominase over the weekend, the former Vice Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) entreated the youth not to ascribe modernity to anything that comes from outside, but to situate modernity within the context of making improvements to one’s current situation.



“Let us stop being consumers of other people’s sources of knowledge. How about us? What are we creating, why is there a bridge? Society itself is very dynamic. Things will change but things will have to change on their own. It is not by force that things must change. When things change because there is an imposition, the result is abnormal.



“We have to learn to set our own agenda as a people. We have to learn to make our own mistakes and we have to be courageous enough to admit to those mistakes and to learn from them and that is how we will improve. Let us not think that anything that comes from outside of ourselves is modern; it is a wrong definition of the word. What you have, you can improve and adopt, and make it usable to your current situation; that is something you are making modern,” she stated.



Prof. Naana Opoku-Agyemang was nominated by former President John Dramani Mahama as his running mate for the 2020 general election.



Following Mahama’s re-election as flagbearer of the NDC for the 2024 presidential election, the educationist has been tipped as the party’s choice of running mate for the December presidential elections.



Her potential nomination will put her in line to becoming Ghana’s first female vice president.







