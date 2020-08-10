General News of Monday, 10 August 2020

Source: GNA

Let’s step up education on morality - Philanthropist

Humphrey Ellis Agbeehia, a philanthropist

Mr Humphrey Ellis Agbeehia, a philanthropist, has underlined the need for the nation to work on its morals as a keystone to nursing responsible future leaders.



He said keeping the arch of society and the morals it holds high together in the country was gradually fading and called for concerted approaches though advocacy and mentoring to reverse the trend.



Mr Agbeehia was commenting on the recent riots and disturbances by some students of Senior High Schools after donating five sets of musical organs to the four Senior High Schools in the South Dayi District and one in the Kpando Municipal of the Volta region.



The beneficiary schools included; Peki Senior High School, Peki Senior High Technical School, Tongor Senior High Technical School, Kpeve Senior High School and Kpando Senior High School.



He said “there is something wrong with our moral fibre” as youth who were supposed to learn at the feet of the older generation in submissiveness, were behaving in total disrespect to them.



Mr Agbeehia condemned the act and called on the relevant authorities to rise up and address the situation to safeguard the future of the country for accelerated socio-economic development.



He said it was worrying that students at that level, who would soon take charge of the administration of the country as its future leaders could conduct themselves in such an inhumane and absolutely unlawful manner without regard to their conscience.



He urged stakeholders to be worried about the defiance displayed by the students and begin to figure out remedies to curb the situation from escalating beyond this level.

