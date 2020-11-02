Politics of Monday, 2 November 2020

Let's shut Mahama up with the power of the thumb - NPP to Ghanaians

The New Patriotic Party (NPP)

The governing New Patriotic Party has urged the Ghanaian electorate to dampen any hopes of the National Democratic Congress and its flagbearer John Mahama, by voting massively for the NPP.



According to Seth Acheampong who is also Chairman of the Defense and Interior Committee of Parliament, the NDC is currently trying to politicize the security efforts of the country.



“The Ghanaian electorate must give John Mahama a clear, decisive, and incontestable defeat just like he received in the 2016 general elections. We [Ghanaian electorate] must do better and make sure that he will have no excuse to attempt to cause trouble after the December 7 elections. Let us shut him up with the power of the thumb.”



He added, “John Mahama has been using his campaign platforms not so much to rally support for his message as he has no message but increasingly, he is sounding more and more like a candidate who has accepted defeat. His message for change is not trusted by the public and it is because the people know better and the difference between Akufo-Addo and John Mahama”



Seth Acheampong said this at the NPP’s weekly press conference held in Accra on November 2, 2020.



The New Patriotic Party however condemned the NDC’s flagbearer, John Mahama for accusing the Akufo-Addo administration of funding its pro-vigilante groups.



This comes after John Mahama during his Greater Accra tour last week alleged that the governing NPP admnistration had an interest in arming pro-NPP vigilante groups.



“The comments by former President Mahama and the attempts by the NDC to politicize the nation’s security forces is irresponsible. His statements are false and unfounded, and he ought to be ashamed of himself,” Seth Acheampong said.



“His negative campaign against President Akufo-Addo and the NPP is not getting him anywhere and it is because Ghanaians know better and feel better,” he added.

