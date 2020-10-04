Religion of Sunday, 4 October 2020

Source: GNA

Let’s show love, maturity during December elections - GEC Moderator

Moderator of the Global Evangelical Church, Right Reverend Dr Setorwu Kodzo Ofori

Moderator of the Global Evangelical Church (GEC), Right Reverend Dr. Setorwu Kodzo Ofori has called on the citizenry to show a high level of maturity in the upcoming elections.



He said it is important for every Ghanaian especially politicians, to ensure their actions and inactions protect the prevailing peace in the country.



Rt. Rev. Dr. Ofori said this in a sermon at a burial service held for the late Mr Joseph Mliwomor Woanyah on Saturday.



The Moderator said peace could be achieved through love and concern for one another, noting that, “we’re called to visibly demonstrate love.”



He touched on the parable of the Good Samaritan in the Bible and admonished all to consider everyone as neighbours.



However, the late retired educationist was the father of Mr Makafui Woanyah, the Volta Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).



The burial service was attended by Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Dr Archibald Letsa, Volta Regional Minister and his Deputy, Municipal and District Chief Executives, Regional and Constituency Executives of the NPP and a host of other dignitaries.

