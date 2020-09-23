General News of Wednesday, 23 September 2020

Source: GNA

'Let’s show appreciation by voting to retain Akufo-Addo' - Katakyie

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Mr Dennis Katakyie, the National President of the Nation’s Builders Corps (NaBCo) Trainees Association of Ghana (NABTAG), has called on beneficiaries of the programme to show appreciation by voting for Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the December general elections.



“The only way to be thankful to the President for creating jobs for us is to vote to retain his government in political power,” he said.



Mr Katakyie made the call when he was speaking at the closing session of a two-day training workshop for more than 1,200 NaBCo beneficiaries held in Sunyani on the theme: “Preparing for Permanent Employment.”



He said President Akufo-Addo’s vision to reduce the youth unemployment situation and transform the national economy would be a mirage if the beneficiaries failed to vote to retain his government in the December 7 polls.



Mr Katakyie said the socio-economic livelihoods of the NaBCo employees were enhanced since the programme was introduced, saying the majority of the employees were able to raise their standard of living with the monthly allowances they received under the programme.



Describing the programme as laudable, he entreated the beneficiaries to continue to work hard and discipline themselves at their respective work places so that they would be considered when there are vacancies.



He said the Association was also working to secure permanent jobs for beneficiaries.



Mr Ernest Botah, the Chief Executive Officer of Vision Way Organisation and Micro Credit, said with a good attitude and hard work trainees could become the choice of any employer and urged them to consider going into entrepreneurship.



Mr Seth Cudjoe, the Sunyani Municipal Coordinator of the NaBCo advised the beneficiaries to always check their portals to facilitate processing to prevent delays in payment of their monthly allowances.





