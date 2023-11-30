Let's send this NPP kleptocrat government out - Henry Osei-Akoto

Politics of Thursday, 30 November 2023

A leading member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the party's 2020 parliamentary candidate for the Oforikrom constituency, Henry Osei Akoto, has called on Ghanaians to, literally, boot out the current government from political office.



He described the government of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as that of kleptocrats.



His statement comes in response to a recent announcement by Mobile Money Agents, revealing that they were going to initiate a cap on Mobile Money withdrawals effective December 1, 2023.



The Mobile Money Agents, in a statement issued on November 30, 2023, stated that customers would now be limited to withdrawing only up to GH¢1,000 per transaction.



Reacting to this development in an interview with GhanaWeb, Henry Osei-Akoto indicated that the government, since 2017, has only been interested in exploiting Ghanaians with no development to show.



“Let's send these NPP kleptocrats out. The reason why I am saying that is, from day one that they assumed government in 2017 till now, we have seen that they’ve exploited almost everything that we have in this country.



"Again, they are coming back and telling us that they are capping Mobile Money (MoMo) up to a GH¢1,000 and so, beyond the capped price, you will be paying some money and all,” he said in anger.



Henry Osei-Akoto further accused the government of robbing the average Ghanaian of having a normal standard of living.



“These people are a very wicked government. They don't want the normal Ghanaian to live a normal life. They have corrupted almost every agency in the government,” he added.



