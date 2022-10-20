Let’s save our energies for the general election - Adentan MP hopeful ‘Baba Tauffic’

Politics of Thursday, 20 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A parliamentary hopeful for the Adentan seat on the NPP ticket, Kwasi Obeng-Fosu, has urged the party’s members to desist from spending all their energies destroying each other during the party internal primaries and elections.



In an interview with GhanaWeb, Mr. Obeng-Fosu, who is also known as ‘Baba Tauffic’, decried some of the things going on at constituency level in parts of the country.



He stated that even ahead of the formal opening of nominations by the party hierarchy, there have been some unnecessary internal wrangling and therefore cautioned that that if this is left unchecked, it will ultimately create difficulties when campaign for election 2024 swings into action.



“We will end up giving missiles to our opponents out there through our dirty internal politicking for them to use against us during the general elections.”, Baba Tauffic cautioned.



In particular reference to his constituency, he urged all friends and supporters of his bid to refrain from engaging in unhealthy debates and banters, mud-smearing and personal attacks, insisting that “after our victory we’ll need each and everyone on board to fight the opponent during the general elections.”



“If you truly want us to win this seat back and believe I remain the surest bet to win the seat for our dear party then save your energy for the general elections and continue to engage your fellow delegate on the ground for us to have a successful primaries soon.” he urged his supporters.



On his expectations ahead of the primaries competition, he said he was confident that he would emerge victorious and take the seat from the NDC.



“The good people of Adentan deserve no less, and with a focused, clean campaign and God on my side, I believe this is an achievable goal” he said.



The parliamentary hopeful, a professional teacher, qualified public relations practitioner and a communications development expert. He resides in the Adentan constituency, where he once held the position of Constituency Youth Organiser for the NPP.



He is currently the Public Relations Officer at the Ministry of Energy, and previously served in the same capacity at the Ministry of Education in the first term of the President Akufo-Addo government.