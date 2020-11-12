Politics of Thursday, 12 November 2020

Let’s retain Akufo-Addo for the sake of development -Tano South MP

Mr Benjamin Yeboah Sekyere, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Tano South Constituency has implored the constituents to vote and retain President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the December 7, polls for the sake of national progress.



He highlighted the several development projects brought to the area within the past four years, which he observed was a result of a good government under President Akufo-Addo’s watch saying the president additional four years to do more.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Bechem, Mr Sekyere observed virtually all the communities in the area had in one way or the other benefited from development projects and asked the people to consider that and remember to vote for him and President Akufo-Addo in the general election.



Some of the projects, Mr Sekyere mentioned included a market at old Brosankro, 10 seater water closet toilet at Bechem, a solar-powered mechanized borehole at Derma Beposo number two, a borehole at Techimantia, and another mechanised borehole Derma Derma Atoase-Beposo.



The Derma Methodist Primary ‘B’ has benefited from three-unit classroom blocks, mechanized boreholes at Techimantia, Derma Beposo number two, and Owen Nkwanta, and electricity extension to Kwadwofordjourkrom.



He said the first phase of Bechem Town roads and construction work on the cocoa road projects- Techimantia-Derma-Asuoso roads had been completed.



Works on the rehabilitation of the 40.4 kilometer Bechem-Techimantia-Akomadan road had also been completed, while the Ohia, Tweapease, Brosankro, Mansin communities had benefited from number one three units classroom block each. Mr Sekyere said the school feeding programme had also been extended to Derma SDA Primary, Dwomo R/C Primary, Kwasu Presby Primary, Bechem SDA Primary and Bechem Presby Primary Schools.



He said the Techimantia Samuel Otu SHS had benefited from a brand new school bus, while sewing machines had been presented to the Bechem School for the Deaf.



Ten motorbikes have also been presented to the Tano South Municipal Education Directorate, musical instruments to Bechem PRESEC, and several sewing machines had also been presented to artisanal workers.



He added so far more than 5000 street bulbs, and 7,000 energy saving led bulbs had been supplied in the Tano South Municipality while an Anesthesia machine had also been presented to the Bechem Government Hospital.



Mr Sekyere was elected as the MP and represented his constituents in parliament in January 2017, and currently, he is the Vice-Chairman, Local Government and Rural Development Committee of the house.



He is also a member of, Poverty Reduction Committee of Parliament, and reading and sports are his hobbies. Mr Sekyere holds an MBA, Accounting and Finance from the University of Ghana, Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Professional Studies, and HND in Accounting from the Sunyani Technical University.



As a legislator, he has attended several conferences and capacity workshops including 2018 Sanitation and Management in Selected States, Washington, Ninth session of the World Urban Forum (WUF9), Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.





