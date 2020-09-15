General News of Tuesday, 15 September 2020

Let’s respect and support our chiefs in order to develop Ghana - Bawumia

Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has called for support and respect for Chiefs in the country in order for them to contribute their quota to the development of the country.



According to him, Chiefs are revered individuals because they are the embodiment of the people being governed hence the need for them to be respected and supported.



“Our Chiefs are the embodiment of the people. If you speak to all the chiefs they are worried about how the development of their area will go and the Peace and so on. So I’ve bonded with the chiefs a lot. You really grow up respecting what they do,” he said in an interview on Bolgatanga-based URA Radio.



To him, Chiefs occupy key and strategic positions in the country and therefore need the support of the government to function properly.



“It’s something I believe can enhance our development and I believe that we should support the Chiefs financially and in other ways so that they can help develop this country together with the government.”

