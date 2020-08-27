Regional News of Thursday, 27 August 2020

Source: GNA

Let’s push gender based violence agenda forward - NYA

Members were encouraged to live exemplary lives

The Central Regional Office of the National Youth Authority (NYA), has tasked its youth advocates to collectively push the Sexual and Gender Based Violence (SGBV) agenda forward by building capacities of the adolescents and giving them insight on addressing problems of the phenomenon in the country.



This will help address the myriad of challenges militating against the growth and development of the youth to help them take up challenging and demanding tasks in future to make meaningful contributions to national development.



The Authority made the call at a day’s ‘experience sharing’ forum for representatives of sixty faith-based organizations and youth leaders trained in 2019 on gender equality and adolescent sexual reproductive health rights.



It was organized by the NYA and the Central Regional Coordinating Council (CRCC) with support from the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).



The participants were drawn from the Ekumfi, Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam, Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem (KEEA, Heman-Lower-Denkyira, Assin South and Upper Denkyira West Districts all in the Central Region.



Addressing the forum Superintendent of Police George Appiah Sekyi, the Regional Coordinator of the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit(DOVVSU) urged participants to ensure that they disseminate accurate information to the youth because they look up to them as youth leaders in their communities.



“You are their role models, so whatever you tell them is what they practice in their daily lives,” he cautioned and urged them against turning themselves into specialists in handling SGBV issues and charged them to refer such issues which were beyond them immediately to the appropriate agencies for the necessary action.



Supt. Appiah Sekyi charged members to be responsible and live exemplary lives as they spoke against SGBV in their various communities, churches and organizations.



Mrs Thywil Eyra Kpe, the Regional Director of the Department of Gender sharing experience on Gender Equity, tasked participants to educate the public on how to be assertive and respectful saying “Gender Equality doesn’t mean one should be rude and disrespectful, but to be treated equally and fairly”.



She encouraged participants to collaborate with stakeholders to be more enlightened about the issues on the ground to deliver as expected of them.



Mr Micheal Tagoe, a representative from the Planned Parenthood Association of Ghana (PPAG) on his part educated participants on Sexual Reproductive Health Rights and impact of social media.



He said social media had its own negative and positive sides and urged members to use it wisely in order not to commit themselves in untoward acts.



“Maturity comes when you stop publishing every detail of your life on social media,” he said.



Mr Emmanuel S. Martey, the Regional Director of the NYA, expressed gratitude to the participants and facilitators for their contributions, commitment and discipline and urged them to be good ambassadors for gender equality and safety.



GNA

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.